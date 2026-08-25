Amazon’s toaster-shaped robotaxis are hitting the road

The company’s fleet today counts about 100 vehicles. Zoox assembles them at a plant in Hayward, Calif., that spans 3½ football fields and has the capacity to produce as many as 10,000 robotaxis a year. Zoox rides cost roughly the same as the comfort option of other ride-share services, a spokeswoman said.



Riders expressed trepidation. Med Trimdal, a retired electrical engineer in Las Vegas who tried a Zoox taxi in June, said he found the lack of a driver disconcerting. After a few minutes, he said, he felt at ease. “It was exciting to witness something that seemed like science fiction.”