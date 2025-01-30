America and China are talking. But much gets lost in translation

The Communist Party thinks hard about the way it presents things in English. In 1998 it changed the name of its Propaganda Department to the more agreeable Publicity Department—but only in English. The One Belt and One Road Initiative quietly became the Belt and Road Initiative in 2015, making it sound less exclusive (the Chinese name did not change). Mr Xi, for his part, is usually called general secretary in Chinese, referring to his most important role as Communist Party chief. Chinese diplomats, however, insist that he be called “president" in English. This refers to his position as head of state. The presidential title confers less power than that of party chief (or chairman of the Central Military Commission, another job he holds). But it fits better with the nomenclature commonly used by other government heads.