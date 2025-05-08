America and China prepare for an Alpine trade clash

Chinese officials also took pains to communicate their wariness. They are not yet convinced that America is ready to do a deal, and do not want to seem overeager. “There is an old Chinese saying, ‘Listen to what they say and watch what they do,’" the commerce ministry said. Mr Bessent has expressed similar caution. “We’ve agreed to talk," he said. “On Saturday and Sunday we will agree what we’re going to talk about." In other words, the officials may do little more than set the table without sitting down to eat.