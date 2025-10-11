America and China return to fierce trade conflict

They may also be a diplomatic tactic. China is presumably trying to increase pressure on Mr Trump ahead of his planned meeting with Mr Xi at the sidelines of an apec summit at the end of the month. The rare-earth controls are not the only way it is building negotiating leverage. China’s antitrust authorities have recently probed acquisitions by two American chip designers, Nvidia and Qualcomm. China may have been hoping to wield these sticks alongside a variety of carrots, such as promises to buy American soyabeans or invest in American manufacturing plants. On this interpretation, China saw the upcoming meeting as an opportunity to catch Mr Trump in dealmaking mode. Perhaps they thought some combination of threats and rewards could bounce him into cutting existing tariffs on China and further easing American export controls on advanced chips.