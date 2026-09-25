America and China’s leaders indulge in pageantry as crises mount

That tangle of words actually describes a straightforward ambition. China hopes to construct a safe enclosure around the bilateral competition with America, made up of red lines that must not be crossed. The thickest and reddest of those lines concern Taiwan. China has been trying for some time to nudge Mr Trump to say that he opposes the island seeking formal independence. That would mark a change from America’s current stance, which is to say that it does not support Taiwanese independence. Though the distinction sounds arcane, such a statement from a president would induce alarm on the island, for it would seem to rule out American help in the event of a war triggered by a Taiwanese government that definitively rejected rule from Beijing. This Washington meeting saw China try again, with an official Chinese readout saying that opposition to an independent Taiwan is the foundation of stable relations. As Mr Xi took off, there was no evidence that Mr Trump had ceded ground on this point.