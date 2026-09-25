Quite possibly both Donald Trump and Xi Jinping felt like winners at the end of their meeting in Washington. Each new display of pomp and pageantry—and there were many over the course of the three-day state visit—was crafted to flatter the dignity of the American and Chinese leaders. It was harder to detect substantive achievements from this parley between strongmen.
America and China’s leaders indulge in pageantry as crises mount
SummaryDonald Trump and Xi Jinping squandered a chance to tackle the world’s gravest threats
Quite possibly both Donald Trump and Xi Jinping felt like winners at the end of their meeting in Washington. Each new display of pomp and pageantry—and there were many over the course of the three-day state visit—was crafted to flatter the dignity of the American and Chinese leaders. It was harder to detect substantive achievements from this parley between strongmen.
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