America cannot dodge the consequences of rising tariffs forever
Their economic impact has been delayed but not averted
THREE MONTHS ago a tariff announcement by Donald Trump caused a market meltdown. More recently his proclamations have elicited a shrug. On July 7th America’s president published letters he had sent to 14 countries threatening “reciprocal" tariffs to be introduced by August 1st, including levies of 25% on Japan and South Korea. The next day he said he would impose a 50% charge on copper and, after a possible year and a half’s notice, up to 200% on pharmaceuticals. Yet although the copper price soared, equity and bond markets seem unaffected. Panic has given way to placidity.