America cannot dodge the consequences of rising tariffs forever

Some of the worst fears from the spring have been proved wrong: retaliation against America has been limited. Mr Trump is right to think he has negotiating leverage, especially over smaller, trade-dependent economies. But it is not in America’s interest to turn its tariff policy into a constant bilateral negotiation, as Mr Trump appears to wish. Volatile trade policy encourages firms to pour their efforts into lobbying the government for changes and exemptions, rather than making their products better. So far, uncertainty has obscured the harm from tariffs, because companies and countries are waiting to see what unfolds. But in the long run, uncertainty will become a cost in itself. Gradual corrosion in an economy is easier to ignore than a crisis, but it is no less harmful.