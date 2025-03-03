America faces a Trumpian economic slowdown

A few broader trends may also be working against Mr Trump. Consumers have used up the extra cash that they accumulated during the covid-19 pandemic, so they may need to start saving more again, which will reduce spending. The incredibly rich valuations of American stocks, especially the tech giants that boomed over the past few years, are vulnerable to a correction—something that could further damage consumer and business sentiment. And the property market will remain under strain so long as mortgage rates are flirting with 7%, not far from their highest in two decades. Regardless of who was in power, all these trends would have portended slower growth. With an aggressive and erratic protectionist in the White House, the downshift might come sooner and be sharper.