America gives Ukraine reason to hope, just
The latest peace proposals are only a bit closer to what Ukraine and Europe need
A christmas ceasefire in Ukraine? The German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, hopes for one. And the upbeat words of European and Ukrainian leaders, and American negotiators, after two days of talks in Berlin, made the prospect sound a little closer. They announced alignment on a package of nato-like security guarantees and economic support for Ukraine once the fighting stops. But many details are hazy and most need a lot more negotiation. Crucially, the proposals have yet to be put to Russia, which will no doubt object to many of them. Indeed, no one knows whether Vladimir Putin, Russia’s leader, is even interested in ending his onslaught, now nearly four years old.