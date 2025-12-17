America gives Ukraine reason to hope, just

On the diplomatic plane at least, the talks in Berlin represent progress. For Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s embattled leader, closer consensus among its Western allies was a relief after weeks in which President Donald Trump appeared to blame Ukraine for the failure of diplomacy and blasted European allies as “decaying". Now, Mr Zelensky said, “we’ve agreed on 90% of the issues." Should Mr Putin reject the new terms, he added hopefully, he risks America’s president’s wrath: “I think America will press him with sanctions and give us more weapons." For his part, Mr Trump sounded unusually optimistic. “I think we’re closer now than we have been ever." Mr Zelensky and European leaders spoke of “strong convergence". In early trading, oil fell below $60 a barrel for the first time since May, partly on hopes that more Russian oil would soon reach the market.