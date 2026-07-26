America has few good options for a “massive attack” on Iran

For the first time in nearly two weeks, America has not launched new strikes against Iran in the past 48 hours. The lull comes after 13 consecutive nights of American bombing and 12 attacks by Iran on ships in the Persian Gulf since July 6th, essentially shutting the Strait of Hormuz once more. The ceasefire signed by the two sides in April, which was followed by a memorandum of understanding (mou) in June, is a distant memory. Movements of American fighter jets, special forces and medical equipment to the region suggest Donald Trump, America’s president, is considering a return to full-scale war. On July 23rd he said America was “all set” for a “massive attack”. Yet he has few good options to force Iran to keep to the commitments it made in the mou, including reopening the strait to shipping and committing itself to talks about downgrading its uranium stockpile.