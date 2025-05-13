America has given China a strangely good tariff deal

Earlier tariffs that each country has imposed will remain. They include an American levy of 20% that Donald Trump introduced to punish China for making the ingredients of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. The result is a combination of tariffs that are far higher than Mr Trump inherited when he returned to office in January but much lower than seemed likely a few weeks ago, when Mr Trump was admonishing China for a “lack of respect" and China was digging in for a protracted trade war. Over the next 90 days China will face a 10% reciprocal tariff like everyone else, even though it was the only country that dared to defy America.