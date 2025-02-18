America has just tried to grab Ukraine’s vast mineral wealth

Ukrainian metals like titanium could help America reduce its reliance on China and Russia. But extracting from new sites will require serious investment—and not all of it will be cost-effective. Knowing where to dig will be difficult enough. Little has been surveyed since the dissolution of the Soviet Union 30 years ago, says Elijah Kravchuk, a geologist. “Ukraine might say it can offer everything to [America], but it doesn’t actually know what is located here." Further complications take the form of local oligarchs, some of whom already have stakes in the field; slow Ukrainian bureaucracy; and the fact that much information about the industry is still a state secret.