America is behind on memory chips—and tariffs threaten to make things harder

The U.S. is facing a memory-chip conundrum.
With a lack of domestic facilities for making the chips, which are vital for artificial intelligence and skyrocketing in price, the Trump administration is readying tariffs on imports to spur investment in new capacity.
But the move would potentially raise costs for American tech giants, consumer-electronics companies and others buying memory chips from Asia-based factories operated by Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology. Executives from those companies have said the memory-chip shortage is likely to last anywhere from another 12 months to several years.