America is easing chip-export controls at exactly the wrong time

In the six months since China stunned the world with DeepSeek, its progress in artificial intelligence (AI) has continued to impress. In July alone three labs unveiled top-flight ai models, matching and in some cases even beating America’s best. The bosses of America’s leading modelmakers say that advanced ai, able to outperform the average human at all cognitive tasks, could be just a few years away. The race is not just commercial, but geopolitical: the country that gets to superintelligence first would enjoy mighty military advantages, too.

This is the backdrop against which the Trump administration has abruptly changed its mind on the export of America’s world-beating ai chips to China. In April it blocked the sales of Nvidia’s h20 chips to the People’s Republic. On July 14th the firm said it had been given permission to resume them. The U-turn came shortly after a meeting at the White House between President Donald Trump and the boss of Nvidia, Jensen Huang. Nvidia is the world’s most valuable company, and its fortunes move markets. To a president who views the S&P 500 as a personal approval tracker, that may give it sway that other firms lack. But even without the grubby optics, the decision is a grave mistake at the worst possible time.

That is because as impressive as Chinese models have been, America’s chip controls were clearly working. When Nvidia devised the h20 to comply with an earlier set of rules, it inadvertently created a chip that was hobbled for training new AI models, but perfect for running them—a process called inference. Since exports of the H20 were banned in April, even the Chinese labs that had overcome the shortage of training chips to produce world-class AI models have been unable to access enough computing capacity to offer those models to paying customers. They have had to resort to relying on outsourced hosting, and making the most of the limited quantity of AI chips produced by Huawei and other Chinese hardware firms. But the trend seems clear: without H20s, Chinese companies cannot keep up with demand.

And as AI adoption increases, having enough capacity for inference will become ever more important, making export controls even more potent. America’s ban on the export of H20s, in short, has impeded China’s progress in AI. It seems perverse for America, engaged in an arms race with China, to give up this advantage.

Moreover, rapid progress in AI argues for restricting chip sales now, even if that ends up boosting China’s hardware industry in the longer term. There is no question that blocking Chinese firms’ access to foreign inputs has stimulated demand for Chinese alternatives. It has turbo-charged innovation and the development of an alternative ecosystem in a way that even President Xi Jinping and his deep pockets could not manage. China’s domestic chipmakers remain years behind the industry’s cutting edge, but export controls have strengthened their commercial incentive to catch up. America thus faces a trade-off: it can limit China’s AI software industry today at the expense of emboldening its AI hardware industry in the longer term, or vice versa.

Mr Trump’s ai adviser, David Sacks, says allowing chip exports will make China dependent on America’s technology ecosystem, and discourage it from developing its own. The more Chinese firms use Nvidia’s chips, goes the argument, the harder it will be for Huawei and other local firms to develop a commercially viable alternative. America’s commerce secretary says he wants China to be “addicted" to American chips.

Yet given the stakes of the AI race, the risk that China’s hardware supply chain will be strengthened in the long run is worth taking. The fiendish complexity of chipmaking means catching up will take many years. And if there is even a small chance that the time-frame for AI development suggested by America’s AI leaders is correct, the race for superintelligence may have been won by 2030. Accordingly, America should do everything it can to win that race in the short term, even if that means it fails to hamper the development of China’s hardware industry in the longer term.

Nvidia’s comparison

When it comes to many of the ingredients of artificial intelligence, China measures up well against America. It has deep reservoirs of talent, data and capital, and plenty of power-generating capacity. Chips, however, are its Achilles heel. As artificial-intelligence models wow the world, and even bigger advances loom on the horizon, it is foolish for America to give its main geopolitical rival any assistance.