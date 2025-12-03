America is foolishly waving goodbye to thousands of Chinese boffins
Hostile policies and attacks on science are driving them back into China’s arms
CHINESE-BORN brainiacs have long been at the forefront of innovation in America. Yang Chen-Ning, a Nobel-prizewinning physicist who died in October, was one such. But a mixture of pushes (such as the hostility of Donald Trump’s administration to all sorts of newcomers) and pulls (including China’s lavish support for science and tech) mean many are now following the path Yang took later in life: he returned to China in his 80s to teach at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Today, a host of Chinese youngsters are also choosing not to go to America to study at all.