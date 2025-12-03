America is foolishly waving goodbye to thousands of Chinese boffins

At the same time the standing of America’s universities has deteriorated in China, says Yingyi Ma, a sociologist at Syracuse University in New York. Ten years ago haigui, the Chinese term for returnees with degrees obtained abroad, were seen as “winners of the rat race" who would get plum jobs in China. (The daughter of Xi Jinping, China’s leader, went to Harvard in 2010.) That advantage has diminished. Chinese bosses now think domestic graduates are just as good, if not better, than American-educated ones, says Dr Ma. With a glut of college graduates at home, many Chinese graduates in America find themselves unwanted in either place. Younger students, especially from the best schools, now opt instead to stay in China.