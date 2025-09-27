America is losing its ability to deter China
Beijing is relentlessly building its military as its leaders issue ominous threats against Taiwan.
China’s Defense Minister Dong Jun has renewed a threat to take over Taiwan. In remarks at a Beijing security forum on Sept. 18, Mr. Dong asserted that the island’s “restoration" to China was “an integral part of the postwar international order." His comments came on the heels of China’s grand military parade, in which Beijing displayed a suite of missiles, aircraft and other weapons.