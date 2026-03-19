America may be a petrostate. But the energy shock still hurts

Worse still, the oil shock is colliding with an economy that, fairly or not, Americans already hate. Although the country is nowhere near a recession, consumer confidence languished near record lows even before the energy crisis. The Democratic Party was already taking Mr Trump’s Republicans to task over the “affordability crisis” which has been angering voters despite the fact that their wages have been growing faster than prices. If the oil shock turns these misperceptions into reality, the backlash could be fiercer—especially if it is compounded by rises in interest rates by the Fed, should it fear that inflation was once again getting out of hand.