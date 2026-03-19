America may be a petrostate. But the energy shock still hurts

For all the historical rhymes, that era is not an ideal guide to the present day. The shale-fracking revolution ignited in the 2010s turned America from a net importer of energy to a net exporter by 2019, for the first time in more than 60 years (see chart 1). In recent years American liquefied natural gas (LNG) has started supplying global markets, too. Uncle Sam now ships lots of both oil and gas abroad. Before the war Europe was getting more than half its LNG from across the Atlantic. At regasification terminals around the continent, European pain is transmuted into American profit.