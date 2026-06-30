America needs more weapons. JPMorgan wants to add its firepower.

Some of the projects now publicly highlighted as part of the initiative would have taken place without the new program, such as a $125 billion merger between NextEra Energy and Dominion Energy. JPMorgan advised Dominion Energy, a client for some two decades, and didn’t put up any of its own cash. The bank also counted a $5 billion IPO of a Czech defense company manufacturing drones for the war in Ukraine toward the initiative’s total that it likely would have done anyway.