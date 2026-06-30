America needs more weapons. JPMorgan wants to add its firepower.

On a tour of a Huntsville, Ala., missile factory last fall, JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon nodded along as L3Harris executives explained why they need help building more of the expensive rocket motors for badly needed Tomahawk and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or Thaad, missiles.
L3Harris relies on procurement from the federal government, which can be stop-and-go, explained Ken Bedingfield, the company’s chief financial officer. Without enough capital, L3Harris can’t just build the motors at scale and have them on hand to sell later. The frustration comes as the U.S. faces a shortfall in weapon stocks, made even more dire since the war with Iran.
The discussion helped crystallize a broader idea Dimon had been pondering about JPMorgan’s role in national defense—and about his own legacy—people familiar with the matter said.