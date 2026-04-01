ST. CLAIR, Mich.—At first, North America’s biggest auto-parts supplier was thrilled to snag the job of making enclosures for the batteries in General Motors’ new electric pickup. The contract was so big—and promised to be for years to come—that Magna International built a new factory in a Michigan cornfield.
America now has an EV rust belt. High gas prices won’t rescue it.
SummaryGM supplier Magna is stuck with a plant built to churn out parts for battery-powered pickups. “The magnitude of uncertainty is unparalleled,” said its CEO.
ST. CLAIR, Mich.—At first, North America’s biggest auto-parts supplier was thrilled to snag the job of making enclosures for the batteries in General Motors’ new electric pickup. The contract was so big—and promised to be for years to come—that Magna International built a new factory in a Michigan cornfield.
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