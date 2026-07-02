America should not imprison frontier AI

Now that America has started licensing AI releases, it is unlikely to stop. But regulating frontier AI is tricky. China’s top models are only months behind America’s, and most are open-weight, meaning anyone can run or tinker with them. One recent release, GLM 5.2 from Z.ai, already matches the best of the last generation of American models. Chinese labs may take longer to catch up with Mythos, since they have fewer chips and American labs are cracking down on distillation, when competitors use the outputs of the best models to train their own. But that buys months, or a year at most. America could ban Chinese open-weight models and punish foreigners who use them. But even if it managed to enforce its ban, a vast home market would keep China’s model-makers going.