America should not imprison frontier AI

New rules often come out of disasters. America’s Federal Reserve was founded following the Panic of 1907, when stock prices fell by half. Pressure from muckrakers such as Upton Sinclair brought about the Food and Drug Administration. The Securities and Exchange Commission was founded during the Great Depression. Artificial intelligence has not yet caused a calamity, but it might. Models like Anthropic’s Mythos and OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol are extraordinarily good hackers and could become capable advisers to bioterrorists.