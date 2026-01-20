America should not push other countries to adopt the dollar

When DONALD TRUMP returned to the White House there was widespread fear that his administration would seek to undermine the international role of the dollar. Today that seems like a distant memory. The administration is hailing dollar stablecoins (a kind of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value) as an opportunity to expand the currency’s realm, because each coin is backed by a dollar-based safe asset. The White House is reportedly weighing whether to encourage other countries to switch to the greenback. The idea goes beyond deeply troubled economies like Argentina—the typical candidates for the policy. Even big, rich countries are becoming nervous. Officials at the Bank of England and the ECB have warned of the dangers of digital dollarisation.