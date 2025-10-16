American bankers are making a mint helping China Inc. go global
Rory Jones , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 16 Oct 2025, 07:12 am IST
Summary
The unlikely U.S.-China collaboration is producing frothy markets in Hong Kong, the place where Wall Street and China Inc. meet for mutual profit.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Chinese companies are pushing across the globe to conquer new markets, and American financiers are making a mint by helping them.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story