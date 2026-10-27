American bosses are desperately trying to de-MAGAfy

Washington lawyers say they have been fielding calls since the start of this year about potential investigations. In some cases, they have already been hired to parse employees’ actions and communications for indiscretions that could become public, and have been working to pick and train telegenic witnesses from their clients’ ranks. Edward O’Callaghan of Cahill, one law firm, says he has been counselling some businesses to pre-emptively meet influential members of Congress in a bid to avoid public hearings. Where Democratic support seems unlikely, they can instead prepare Republicans with favourable information to use in a hearing.