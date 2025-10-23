American businesses are running out of ways to avoid tariff pain

Then there are the craftier tactics to soften the blow from higher tariffs. Firms have been poring over the Harmonised Tariff Schedule (HTS), a 4,439-page rulebook on customs duties, searching for ways to reclassify where goods come from, how they are made and what they are used for in order to secure lower levies. Requests for rulings by America’s customs agency have surged this year. Take Dermasil, a facial cleanser made with ingredients from various countries which are blended in Malaysia or Vietnam, then sent to China for bottling, before being shipped to America. In June Dermasil’s maker successfully petitioned to allow the cleanser to be labelled as a product of Malaysia or Vietnam, rather than China, thus lowering the applicable tariff. Wagner Spray Tech, a purveyor of paint sprayers, likewise successfully protested the classification of heat guns it imports into America.