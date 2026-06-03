American capitalism has taken an apocalyptic turn

Charles Mackay’s “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds” (1841) is reviled by historians and revered among traders. The book is best known for its colourful passages on Tulip mania in the 17th century and the South Sea bubble in the 18th. But those wanting to understand business in the 21st should instead turn to Mackay’s chapter on the “epidemic terror of the end of the world”.