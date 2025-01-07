American colleges prove the worth of H-1B visas

The benefits of hiring foreign professors go far beyond us, their faculty colleagues. Our students have learned more in richer ways—and thus have better professional opportunities. American education’s quality of research and teaching has led us to outcompete other nations’ programs. In 2023, the U.S. exported $50.2 billion of educational services, a major contribution to America’s $276.8 billion trade surplus with the world that year in all services. Our schools draw talented students from abroad—who in turn benefit all Americans. Four of the U.S.-based “Magnificent Seven" technology companies were founded by or are currently led by immigrants who studied at American universities.