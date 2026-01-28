American consumers are miserable. But they keep spending
Consumer sentiment and retail sales have decoupled
This weekend America will once again be plunged into a frenzy of consumerism as retailers bombard shoppers with “Black Friday" and “Cyber Monday" sales. Even more than usual, bosses will be nervously watching the extent to which Americans are willing to empty their wallets. This month the University of Michigan’s gauge of consumer sentiment fell to only just above its level in June 2022, when the index reached its lowest point since tracking began in 1952 (see chart, top panel). Americans on the whole are feeling dejected about their job prospects and nervous about inflation. As a result, they are telling pollsters that they plan to cut back on spending.