American consumers are miserable. But they keep spending

To get more for their money, some stretched consumers are switching where they shop. Retailers that cater to the thrifty, such as T.J. Maxx, have enjoyed a bump in sales. Other shoppers appear to be spending on small indulgences to lift their spirits, a pattern known as the “lipstick effect", in homage to Leonard Lauder, a beauty tycoon, who observed that sales of the product rose during a recession. More than make-up, perfume appears to be the indulgence of choice these days. According to data from Circana, another research firm, sales in America of mass-market fragrances in the nine months from January to September were up by 17% year on year. (“I don’t know if we should call it the ‘lipstick effect’ or the ‘smell good fragrance effect’," Nicolas Hieronimus, the boss of L’Oréal, a beauty giant, recently pondered.)