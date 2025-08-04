American finance, always unique, is now uniquely dangerous

Three big private-markets firms, Apollo, Blackstone and KKR, have amassed $2.6trn in assets, almost five times as much as a decade ago. In that time the assets of large banks grew by just 50% to $14trn. In the search for stable funding, the upstarts have turned to insurance; Apollo, which made its name in private equity and merged with its insurance arm in 2022, now issues more annuities than any other American insurer. The firms lend to households and blue-chip companies such as Intel. Apollo alone lent $200bn last year. Loans held by large banks increased by just $120bn. New-look trading firms dominate stockpicking and marketmaking. In 2024 Jane Street earned as much trading revenue as Morgan Stanley.