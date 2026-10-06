American investors’ trick to lower taxes: lose money

A newer trick is tax-aware long-short investing (so new, indeed, that advisers have yet to coin a catchier name). Suppose an investor puts $100 into a tax-aware account. Her investment manager can use short sales and margin to fund $130 in long positions and $30 in short ones. (Her net exposure remains $100.) Over time, the manager sells the losing positions (in a rising market, mainly shorts) to book the losses. He reinvests the cash from the sales in similar securities to maintain the account’s balance. As with direct indexing, the account tracks a chosen benchmark, but generates bigger losses along the way. Tax is delayed, not erased: in the end the investor must realise gains, too. But the delay can be valuable.