American investors’ trick to lower taxes: lose money

Few things irk the rich—and, for that matter, the not so rich—more than paying taxes. Many people would rather lose money backing a lame horse than hand it to the government. The pain of such payments once moved Americans to revolution. It still moves New Yorkers to head for Florida, or middle-ranking bankers to decamp to Milan.
Few things irk the rich—and, for that matter, the not so rich—more than paying taxes. Many people would rather lose money backing a lame horse than hand it to the government. The pain of such payments once moved Americans to revolution. It still moves New Yorkers to head for Florida, or middle-ranking bankers to decamp to Milan.
Recently this tax-aversion has given rise to America’s hottest investment strategy: tax-aware investing, or “tax alpha”. Whereas “alpha” usually refers to extra returns over some benchmark, tax alpha refers to clever use of America’s labyrinthine tax code. It often means creating losses to set against gains elsewhere, in order to reduce what is due to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). It has long featured in the richest investors’ portfolios. Lately it has become more sophisticated and widespread.
Recently this tax-aversion has given rise to America’s hottest investment strategy: tax-aware investing, or “tax alpha”. Whereas “alpha” usually refers to extra returns over some benchmark, tax alpha refers to clever use of America’s labyrinthine tax code. It often means creating losses to set against gains elsewhere, in order to reduce what is due to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). It has long featured in the richest investors’ portfolios. Lately it has become more sophisticated and widespread.
Tax-aware investing “for babies” (not literally: for that, see last week’s Buttonwood) involves choosing investment vehicles for their tax benefits, says Brent Sullivan of Tax Alpha Insider, a blog. An investor might shift from mutual funds, which generate taxable gains frequently, to exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that time payouts strategically.
Done shrewdly, this can bring extra benefits. Investors whose gains are concentrated in a few positions often want to diversify without incurring a hefty tax bill. Section 351 conversions, a mainstay of the tax-aware world, allow them to do just that. Their adviser can seed a bespoke ETF with their holdings, which they can then rebalance with other assets. This is tax-free until shares in the ETF are sold. The value of assets held in newly created Section 351 ETFs jumped from $800m in 2022 to $7.9bn last year.
But the slickest ways of making tax alpha involve something investors usually avoid: losing money. American tax law gives investors latitude over when they realise gains and losses. If they can incur losses in a given tax year by putting money into tax-aware accounts, they can offset gains elsewhere in their portfolio. This lets them reduce their tax bills even when their portfolio is rising in overall value.
One method is “direct indexing”. Investors hoping to track the S&P 500 might buy a subset of stocks representative of the index. If a stock loses value, they can sell it, book the loss and buy one with a similar weighting. The benefits of this tend to wane over time. Eventually you run out of losing stocks to sell.
A newer trick is tax-aware long-short investing (so new, indeed, that advisers have yet to coin a catchier name). Suppose an investor puts $100 into a tax-aware account. Her investment manager can use short sales and margin to fund $130 in long positions and $30 in short ones. (Her net exposure remains $100.) Over time, the manager sells the losing positions (in a rising market, mainly shorts) to book the losses. He reinvests the cash from the sales in similar securities to maintain the account’s balance. As with direct indexing, the account tracks a chosen benchmark, but generates bigger losses along the way. Tax is delayed, not erased: in the end the investor must realise gains, too. But the delay can be valuable.
Assets in long-short accounts have grown giddyingly, from $6.7bn in 2023 to at least $187bn in the third quarter of 2026, Mr Sullivan estimates. Much of the rise is explained by funds offering the strategy to mere millionaires as well as to billionaires. Last year Charles Schwab, a giant investment firm, began letting more advisers run long-short accounts on its platform. But they remain a select business: by the second quarter of 2026 they accounted for 1% of its revenue.
The taxman would like to stop the fun. Perhaps fearing regulators’ ire, over the past year Schwab and Fidelity, another big investment firm, began turning away droves of clients seeking long-short accounts. On September 28th the IRS and the Treasury said it would tax the most aggressive Section 351 conversions. The Treasury has also said it will look into other popular sources of tax alpha. Its secretary, Scott Bessent, complained of “abusive financial engineering” and “products designed to exploit our federal tax code”.
As Mr Bessent surely knows, such abuse happens largely because the tax code invites it. Like many dodges, tax alpha is a product of the code’s convolutions—of which Mr Bessent is targeting only a small subset. Advisers like it because it means higher fees after years of squeezing by ultra-cheap passive funds. Investors like it because it lets them get one over the IRS. For both reasons, one way or another, it is surely here to stay.