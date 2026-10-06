American investors’ trick to lower taxes: lose money

Recently this tax-aversion has given rise to America’s hottest investment strategy: tax-aware investing, or “tax alpha”. Whereas “alpha” usually refers to extra returns over some benchmark, tax alpha refers to clever use of America’s labyrinthine tax code. It often means creating losses to set against gains elsewhere, in order to reduce what is due to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). It has long featured in the richest investors’ portfolios. Lately it has become more sophisticated and widespread.