American labs say China’s AI tigers are copycats

American firms commonly use the same methods to train non-frontier models on the cheap, especially for free “open-weight” systems. But Anthropic says that using its products to train a rival model, as it alleges three Chinese firms—DeepSeek, Moonshot and MiniMax—have attempted, is a violation of its terms of service. Anthropic alleges they cumulatively created 24,000 fraudulent accounts that engaged with its models more than 16m times. The firms have not responded publicly. Google DeepMind said that it had observed “intellectual-property theft” of its systems in a report earlier this month, but did not attribute the attacks. Both labs said that distillation attempts had become more common over the past year.