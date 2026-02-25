American labs say China’s AI tigers are copycats

Such claims are not new. OpenAI accused DeepSeek of similar behaviour early last year, after the Chinese lab shocked Silicon Valley with the release of its R1 model. Since then Chinese firms have unveiled models that rival American chatbots on certain metrics, with as little as a few weeks’ delay, while being cheaper to train and run. Anthropic’s claim on February 23rd that three leading Chinese firms have secretly tried to emulate its chatbot helps to explain how they have kept pace. American labs say Chinese competitors use “distillation attacks” to jump closer to the frontier of model development for just a fraction of the cost.