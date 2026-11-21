In May, Air Force One stopped for refueling in Alaska en route to China, and Nvidia’s then-CEO Jensen Huangcame aboard.
In May, Air Force One stopped for refueling in Alaska en route to China, and Nvidia’s then-CEO Jensen Huangcame aboard.
Huang’s presence has attracted new scrutiny in light of revelations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Less controversial but still noteworthy is that Huang was only one of more than a dozen CEOs on that trip, including the heads of Citi, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Micron and GE Aerospace.
Huang’s presence has attracted new scrutiny in light of revelations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. Less controversial but still noteworthy is that Huang was only one of more than a dozen CEOs on that trip, including the heads of Citi, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Micron and GE Aerospace.
“We have the greatest businessmen, the best in the world,” President Trump told his Chinese hosts. “They look forward to trade and doing business.”
Other countries’ leaders regularly schlep to China accompanied by executives selling everything from cars to chemicals. U.S. presidents occasionally led trade missions abroad, but generally not to China, where political and diplomatic considerations long overshadowed commercial opportunity.
Trump’s break with precedent (he led a similar trip in his first term) symbolizes how government and corporate interests have become more tightly intertwined in his presidency. Nvidia’s controversial sale of chips to China, if not Haung’s indiscretions, were the logical outcome.
The company donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration and $25 million to his White House ballroom as Huang personally urged Trump to lift restrictions on some chip sales to China. Last year Trump did, in exchange for a cut of those chips’ sales going to Treasury.
The deal fits Trump’s mercantilist view that equates national greatness with money flowing in from exports, investment, tariffs, cash payments from or equity stakes in American companies.
Some call this crony capitalism. I call it state capitalism, the insertion of the state into private business decisions, a practice common in China and Russia and even Western Europe but not, until now, the U.S.
American efforts to weaponize exports have clashed with commercial interests basically since Thomas Jefferson embargoed Britain two centuries ago. After World War II, the U.S. and its allies sought to limit the sale of dual-use technology to the Soviet Union and China through the Coordinating Committee for Multilateral Export Controls (CoCom).
Exceptions and evasion were commonplace. In one notorious case, a unit of Japan’s Toshiba and a Norwegian company exported machine tools that enabled the Soviet Union to build quieter submarines.
With the end of the Cold War, presidents faced growing pressure to lift restrictions, especially on China, and regularly did.
After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the pendulum swung back as the U.S. enrolled banks in the campaign to cut the flow of money to terrorists and rogue nations such as Iran and North Korea.
The U.S. was always more willing to subordinate commercial gain to national security than its allies. American banks regularly complained they were “forced to be absent from markets where our competitors do business,” recalls Juan Zarate, who led the sanctions effort at Treasury under President George W. Bush.
Germany took the opposite tack. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel regularly flew plane loads of executives to China, deepening German dependence on one geopolitical rival, even as her approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Russia, over U.S. objections, deepened dependence on another.
Edward Fishman, who worked on sanctions in the Obama administration, said that around 2015 the U.S. learned that two gas turbines that Germany’s Siemens planned to sell to Russia were intended for Russian-annexed Crimea, in violation of sanctions. His German counterparts, he recalled, “toed the Siemens line,” denying any such connection. The turbines ended up in Crimea, and Germany eventually prosecuted former Siemens executives for sanctions violation.
“It was an educational moment for me,” said Fishman, now at the Council on Foreign Relations. “The model of German capitalism is different.”
Now, Fishman said, “The current Trump administration looks a lot more like Germany in the Merkel era than the U.S. in the rest of the 20th and 21st centuries, keeping companies at arm’s length.”
Matthew Turpin, who served on the National Security Council in Trump’s first term, said Germany’s readiness to do business with American adversaries instead of America helped form Trump’s mindset: The U.S. was “being taken advantage of by allies. Why are we making these sacrifices? It’s their security.”
Shortly after returning to office, Trump reeled back enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act which bars American companies from bribing foreign officials to win business. Overzealous enforcement “actively harms American economic competitiveness and, therefore, national security,” he wrote.
He approved sales of sensitive technology, such as F-35 jet fighters to Saudi Arabia and Nvidia chips to the United Arab Emirates, despite some U.S. officials’ fears the tech would leak to China.
He also began meddling directly in company business, including taking direct stakes in companies such as Intel, critical minerals producers and the missile business of L3Harris. “The government has always done things like subsidies and tariffs, but it hasn’t…had a financial stake in the success or failure of those companies,” said Scott Lincicome of the Cato Institute. “This is different. It just creates terrible incentives.”
Many governmental agencies and processes set up over the years to mediate between commercial and national interests have been sidelined. Some big companies have bypassed the Justice Department’s antitrust division and sought approval of their mergers directly from the Oval Office. Multinationals generally disliked Trump’s tariffs but some, such as Apple, got exemptions by appealing directly to him.
The Nvidia scandal may have halted the drift toward state capitalism. Huang had persuaded allies inside the administration that selling chips to China kept it addicted to American tech. Those allies have been overruled by hawks who just tightened controls on semiconductor sales; Congress is mulling going further. Democrats plan to investigate the ties between business and the White House come January.
On Fox News, Robert Lighthizer, Trump’s first-term trade czar, said the illicit sale of Nvidia chips to China was tantamount to the Soviet theft of American atomic weapons secrets during the Cold War.
Imagine, he said, that an adviser to Ronald Reagan had used Huang’s “addiction” logic in the 1980s and suggested selling American space-based missile-defense tech to the Soviets “because then they’ll get addicted to us. The whole notion is beyond preposterous.”