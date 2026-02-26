Americans are leaving the US in record numbers

Buffalo, N.Y., native Kelly McCoy had been struggling to make ends meet on her $80,000 salary as an insurance analyst until she moved to Albania in the summer of 2024 to take advantage of its American visa. (When she arrived, she hung her home team’s flag, reading “Bills Mafia,” on her balcony, drawing confused looks from neighbors in a country battling organized crime.) She likes to tell the story of how, after she was treated for a concussion and a broken arm at a local hospital, she wandered the halls confused why nobody was trying to charge her.