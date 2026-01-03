Americans are looking to the Midwest to find affordability

Griggs earns about $140,000 a year as a remote worker for an insurance company, a job he kept when he moved. He grew up on the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, near the Wisconsin border, and has family near Green Bay. “It’s very affordable in this area, but the one thing I will say is it’s very competitive,” Griggs said of the housing market. He was hoping to spend about $350,000 for a house but had to raise his limit. “I put offers in on six houses before I got this,” he said.