Americans are side hustling like we’re in a recession

Does your friend with a second job know something you don’t?

The share of working Americans holding down multiple jobs rose to between 5.3% and 5.5% during the first five months of the year. That’s a range we haven’t seen since the recession of the aughts, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Granted, almost anything—from Lady Gaga to men’s underwear—can supposedly be a recession indicator. Leave the forecasting to influencers and economists. Whether an increase in second jobs portends a recession is only half the point. People are side hustling like we are already in one.

It’s a testament to our collective unease and further evidence that careers will look very different than they used to.

Holding one job at a time is on the way to becoming antiquated, or a luxury, for emerging generations.

Roughly four in 10 millennials and Gen Zers have side jobs, according to new research by Deloitte. Elizabeth Faber, Deloitte’s global chief people and purpose officer, says it’s notable that the share of millennials working two jobs has been virtually unchanged for several years.

People typically have less need for side hustles as they advance in their careers. But it isn’t playing out that way for a group already scarred by two recessions.

Marie Incontrera opened a cleaning business to diversify her income.

Those juggling more than one job say they are bracing for a potential downturn by padding their finances while they can. They are also ensuring they’ll still have a source of income in the event of a layoff or diminished earnings.

“I just started thinking, ‘Well, a recession might be coming. Maybe it’s time to diversify,’" says Marie Incontrera, who launched a cleaning business six months ago to supplement her main job as owner of a small public-relations agency in New York.

She has grown her PR shop to two employees and several freelancers over a decade in business, and she earns enough to live comfortably in Manhattan. But Incontrera, 39 years old, knows her services could be one of the first things clients eliminate if they need to cut costs.

After researching businesses that seemed dull but reliable—laundromats, carwashes, vending machines—she settled on cleaning because of low startup costs. She and a business partner book commercial and residential cleaning assignments and deploy gig workers to do the scrubbing, occasionally filling in when someone no-shows.

‘Take a humble pill’

What’s most striking about Incontrera’s choice of side hustle is that she had a cooler option. Before going into PR, she was a professional jazz musician. She could play the dive-bar circuit for extra cash but decided to be practical.

The story of second jobs in this moment isn’t only about how many people are taking additional work, but also about what they are picking.

“In the past we saw that many side hustles were driven by passion, but right now they’re very much driven by necessity," says Priya Rathod, a spokeswoman for job-search site Indeed.

In a recent Indeed survey, 52% of respondents said they have side hustles to make ends meet, much higher than the Labor Department’s figure. Rathod says that could be because the poll includes people who don’t have two steady jobs, but occasionally drive for DoorDash or pick up freelance projects on Fiverr.

Dyna Krigbaum works 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a development coordinator at a real-estate firm in Arizona. She started nannying on nights and weekends this year.

Dyna Krigbaum’s second job allows her to bring her son to work.

She makes enough at her day job to pay her bills but isn’t willing to risk living paycheck to paycheck in the current economy. The roughly $800 a month she earns as a nanny is a safety net.

Krigbaum, 30, used to babysit when she was a teenager. Now that she has a college degree, a white-collar career and a child of her own, watching other people’s kids feels a bit like going backward. But it’s a rare side hustle that checks three critical boxes: It pays well, fits around her primary job and allows her to bring her son to work.

“One minute I’m meeting with consultants and investors, the next I’m talking to a 2-year-old," she says. “Sometimes you’ve just got to take a humble pill because you know it’s the best thing for you."

New normal

On a sunny afternoon last month, students at the University of California, Irvine, pitched tents and business ideas on a campus green. It wasn’t another “Shark Tank"-style contest for founders trying to build billion-dollar startups. Instead the event was billed as a “side-hustle challenge" and featured cookies, homemade sweatshirts and eyebrow threading.

Alexa Gaxiola also makes and sells rhinestone-studded clothing as a side hustle.

Maryam Garg, a venture consultant to UC Irvine’s entrepreneurship center, says more colleges are preparing students for a world that may require them to work a second job.

“And it’s often something completely different than what they’re studying," she says.

Alexa Gaxiola’s degree is in business marketing, which she uses in her day job as a sales assistant and social-media coordinator at an aerospace manufacturer in California. Her night job as a club DJ could hardly be further removed.

Gaxiola, 26, says practically everyone in her social circle works more than one job.

“And if I know someone that has only one job, they’re working overtime," she says. “It’s a survival thing."

Her mix of a fun job and a staid one reminds me of how Hall of Fame baseball players once sold insurance or cars in the offseason. Recession or not, we may be headed back to a time when two jobs are the norm.

