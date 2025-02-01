Americans don’t eat enough bacon. The pork king has a plan.
Patrick Thomas , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 01 Feb 2025, 10:20 AM IST
SummarySmithfield CEO Shane Smith took the country’s largest pork producer public in the U.S. this week. Now he faces the big challenge of getting us all to eat more.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Shane Smith has helped make the country’s largest pork producer into a grunting, rooting, squealing marvel of efficiency.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less