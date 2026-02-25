Americans have no idea what Donald Trump wants from Iran

The most straightforward aim would be to use the threat of force to push Iran into a deal that restrains its nuclear ambitions. That has been a focus of American diplomacy for two decades. Even when Mr Trump abandoned the 2015 agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he did not scorn the idea of a deal with Iran; his goal, he said, was to negotiate a better one. That objective only became more urgent in the years that followed. By last spring the Islamic republic had enriched more than 400kg of uranium to near-weapons-grade, enough to make ten bombs if refined a bit further.