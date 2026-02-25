AFTER two months of presidential threats, amid the largest air and naval build-up in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, Americans might have expected Donald Trump to make the case for what may be an imminent conflict with Iran. Yet his state-of-the-union address on February 24th devoted just a few minutes to the subject. Not only that, he said Iran could avoid a fight if it simply uttered “those secret words: we will never have a nuclear weapon”.
Americans have no idea what Donald Trump wants from Iran
SummaryThe president himself may be among them
