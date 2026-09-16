Americans have spent $100 billion more on fuel during the Iran war

U.S. consumers have collectively spent about $107 billion more on gasoline and diesel during the Iran conflict and disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict than they would have had there been no war, according to estimates by the Climate Solutions Lab at Brown University. That averages to more than $500 million a day since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, and a recent surge in crude assures that the price tag will only grow in the weeks ahead.