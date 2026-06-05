Americans on GLP-1s are overwhelming retailers with their nonstop returns

America’s apparel companies are fighting increasing returns. The problem is the soaring use of weight-loss drugs.
America’s apparel companies are fighting increasing returns. The problem is the soaring use of weight-loss drugs.
Farnam Elyasof, founder of online budget suit retailer FlexSuits, has seen a 50% increase in returns in the past year. When a customer orders the same suit in two or three sizes, “it’s a red flag,” Elyasof said. In such instances, he is likely to check measurements, ask the client if they are losing weight or advise them to wait to purchase until closer to their event. It helps, but the returns keep coming.
“It’s becoming a real issue,” Elyasof said. “It’s a loss for me.”
Shoppers are increasingly buying multiple versions of the same garment, and then sending back those that don’t fit. They are also sizing down through exchanges, returning larger sizes in favor of smaller ones. The share of apparel exchanges where shoppers sized down has risen in each of the past three full calendar years, hitting a high of 14.6% in 2025, according to a review of 38 retailers by Narvar, which manages returns for retailers.
Returns are among the biggest profit-killers for retailers, particularly online businesses. Shipping, labor and warehousing costs add up. And items sent back may be out of season, meaning retailers have to resell them at a discount.
For a $1 billion company that typically sees around 20% of items purchased returned, a 5- to 10-percentage-point increase in returns can slash gross margins by $20 million, according to Prashant Agrawal, chief executive officer at Impact Analytics, which helps retailers manage their inventory. “It’s a huge headache,” he said.
At peak weight loss, those taking GLP-1 medications can drop a clothing size every month. Jeans, bras and athleisure wear are often the first items replaced. Then come tops and dresses, as well as adjustments to rings, bracelets and shoe sizing. Retailers from Levi Strauss to Costco Wholesale and Walmart are working to understand the shift.
The returns trend is particularly acute in larger sizes. Returns for medium, large and extra-large items jumped the most, according to Impact Analytics. “As you lose weight or you have a shift, you’re like, ‘OK, I need to buy medium and large to see what fits better,’” said Agrawal.
Lisa Primm, a 57-year-old retired social worker, has spent around two years on Zepbound, for a while dropping a clothing size every few weeks. The Ypsilanti, Mich., resident is down 115 pounds—now a four instead of a 22—but isn’t always confident that smaller dimensions will fit.
“I still order size medium and six or eight,” she said. “Then I end up returning for a smaller size.”
As the medications become more accessible through price cuts and the introduction of a pill version, retailers are taking a harder line to keep returns in check.
Judith Somekh, co-founder of online retailer The Dress Outlet, is encouraging customers to diligently check size charts before ordering a dress or formal gown. To keep the company’s roughly 20% return rate steady, it also charges a restocking fee—which it recently doubled to 20% of the purchase price, or higher for select designer gowns.
“We kind of force the customer, unless they have an excess amount of money, to do their research before they buy,” Somekh said. “Higher returns mean higher costs, and higher costs mean higher end-costs for the consumer. We obviously don’t want that.”
Audrey Herring, founder of online women’s brand June Adel, said her overall return rate has held steady at around 12%, but the underlying cause has changed.
Fabric and style used to dominate as reasons shoppers sent items back. Now, at least 60% of returns cite that an item is too big or note weight loss as the cause, up from 30% to 40% a year ago, she said.
The shift has altered the way Herring runs her business. She has increased ordering of smaller sizes to accommodate her customers’ slimmer frames. Herring is also more descriptive about sizing for dresses, tops and other items, noting if they tend to be oversized.
“We always try to let people know upfront because the returns are very costly,” she said.
Valerie Ott is among the wardrobe overhaulers who has purchased multiple sizes to find the right fit. The 44-year-old software engineer mostly shops online, a habit born from fitting-room anxiety before shedding weight.
Ott’s weight loss started with bariatric surgery in 2017, which helped her lose over 100 pounds, followed by weight-loss medications starting in 2023 to shed an additional 30 pounds. Online orders used to include a couple of sizes of the same garment to see which worked. “I kind of didn’t believe that smaller sizes would fit me,” said Ott, who lives in Berkeley, Calif. She is more confident now—but will still occasionally order multiple sizes.
Write to Jennifer Williams at jennifer.williams@wsj.com