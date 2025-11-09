Americans see a government that can’t solve their problems
John McCormick , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Nov 2025, 01:01 pm IST
Decisive Democratic wins just a year after Trump’s GOP sweep signal voters are impatient for change.
U.S. elections are sending a consistent message: Americans are deeply frustrated with their government’s inability to solve problems.The latest example arrived Tuesday in a rebuke of President Trump, as voters rallied to Democrats in hopes they can better address affordability and other major challenges. That pushback was delivered just 12 months after the president swept all seven of the top battleground states in a show of Republican dominance.
