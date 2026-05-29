PASADENA, Calif.—Seoul is the beauty capital of the world, a tourist destination for cutting-edge facial procedures and low-cost, high-quality skin care products.
Americans spent $2.4 Billion on Korean beauty last year. It’s about to get even bigger.
SummaryOlive Young, South Korea’s leading beauty retailer, is opening its first U.S. store in California.
PASADENA, Calif.—Seoul is the beauty capital of the world, a tourist destination for cutting-edge facial procedures and low-cost, high-quality skin care products.
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