Americans who want to do business in China need to meet this man

When Janet Yellen traveled to Beijing earlier this year, there was one person in particular she wanted to talk to: He Lifeng, one of the men holding the keys to the Chinese economy.

The U.S. Treasury secretary was trying to get Beijing to rethink a manufacturing policy that has flooded the world’s markets with Chinese electric cars and other goods that undercut global businesses. And He has a direct line to leader Xi Jinping.

For that reason, He is also the man who multinational executives—many of whom share Yellen’s concerns yet still want to do business in the country—are lining up to meet.

He, pronounced like “huh," is the latest in a long line of high-level Chinese officials dedicated to dealing with foreigners, a role referred to in diplomatic circles as a “barbarian handler."

In recent decades, as the Communist Party focused on developing the economy, a succession of barbarian handlers used a combination of charm and political and technocratic skills to convey China’s priorities, while still attracting much-needed foreign investment. The origins of the tongue-in-cheek term trace back to the Middle Kingdom viewing outsiders with suspicion and even disdain for centuries, referring to them as “big noses" or “barbarians."

The challenge for He: Unlike previous Chinese officials who have acted as go-betweens with Western politicians and CEOs, little in his background has prepared him for managing trade tensions or courting foreign investors. He has spent little time overseas, doesn’t speak English and has spent most of his career as a state planner and project manager for different Chinese cities.

He, who became vice premier overseeing economic and financial affairs a year and a half ago, started out primarily focusing on how to hit back at Western sanctions led by the U.S., essentially becoming the chief architect for ringfencing China’s economy. Rather than offering a welcome mat, his mandate from President Xi has been to act as a gatekeeper to guard the Chinese system from the West.

But during He’s tenure, China’s economy has steadily worsened. Trade frictions have surged as China has doubled down on manufacturing, and multinational companies have grown increasingly fearful of investing only to get eased out by Chinese competitors they help create. Overseas investment in Chinese factories, stores and other hard assets have plunged more than 30% this year—a stunning change for a country that for years has been a basin for foreign capital.

With foreign investment exiting China and the risks of a trade war and prolonged economic stagnation, He’s role has shifted. Now, the 69-year-old Communist Party apparatchik has little choice but to find a way to engage with the West.

A trusted aide

Trained in government finance at Xiamen University, He started his political career in the mid-1980s in Xiamen, a special economic zone in southeastern China that at the time experimented with lower tax rates and less red tape in a bid to attract foreign investment.

He’s job was to help the city government woo foreign clothing and electronics entrepreneurs, many with Chinese roots, to set up plants to make goods for exports.

One day, He received a special assignment from the city’s party boss to handhold a newly appointed deputy mayor: Xi Jinping.

Xi, then in his early 30s, was a political newbie trying to find his stride. In He, Xi saw a political friend and the two soon hit it off, according to party insiders with knowledge of their relationship.

Soon after Xi became China’s vice president in 2008, marking him as the country’s likely next leader, He was transferred to the northern city of Tianjin—closer to Xi’s orbit in Beijing.

He led a number of megaprojects to stimulate Tianjin’s economy, including the construction of a new district billed as “China’s Manhattan." The massive spending helped bolster growth but plunged the city into deep debt.

After Xi was anointed party leader in late 2012, He got a big break: a senior position at China’s powerful economic-planning agency. There, He helped pump hundreds of billions of dollars into high-speed railways, airports and water tunnels, part of Beijing’s go-to playbook for economic growth that has led to debts piling up.

In the views of some Western executives who have met him, He’s career has primed him to think like his boss, Xi.

“He Lifeng believes in state planning and control," says a person with access to senior Chinese officials. “He is 100% aligned with Xi."

He’s predecessors

Beijing’s previous “barbarian handlers" deftly balanced the give-and-take of making China more open to market forces.

The best known was Zhu Rongji, the strong-willed former premier who negotiated a deal with Bill Clinton’s White House to let China join the World Trade Organization in 2001, a starting point for its economic takeoff.

Zhou Xiaochuan, China’s central-bank governor for 16 years until 2018, mixed easily with Wall Street bankers and pushed for financial liberalization at home, which helped boost China’s credibility with global investors.

He Lifeng’s immediate predecessor, Liu He, is a Harvard-trained economist who was both a Xi loyalist and a voice for market-based policies. Liu often came to meetings with American officials and CEOs prepared with binders full of statistics on the Chinese and U.S. economies. In early 2020, he signed a deal with the Trump administration that brought a two-year trade fight to a halt.

First impressions

Western business leaders say their initial interactions with He were hardly reassuring. When some asked him about China’s housing woes on the sidelines of a Xi-Biden summit in San Francisco last year, He went into an hourlong monologue of official policy directives only interrupted by translation.

Some executives say He reminded them of China in the 1980s and ‘90s, when Chinese officials sometimes seemed on the other side of a wide gulf in their thinking on trade and economics.

In more recent meetings with multinational executives, He time and again has cited pledges from the party’s Third Plenum, a high-level party confab in July, of greater foreign access to manufacturing and other sectors in China. The formulaic language and lack of tangible detail is little comfort for executives worried about committing substantial resources to a country that doesn’t seem to want them there.

But with a presidential election in the U.S. looming and the cracks in the Chinese economy becoming more visible, He’s task has become more urgent.

Some of his foreign guests in recent months say he has allotted extra time for meetings with them, sometimes twice the amount that was on the schedule.

In Beijing, according to people close to political decision-making, He played a crucial role in getting Xi to sign off on a recent cascade of measures to support the economy. Until recently, the leader had resisted taking forceful steps to resuscitate an economy badly battered by roughly three years of harsh Covid lockdowns.

He followed Xi’s desire to revive stock trading—which the leader sees as a way to foster Chinese technology startups—and used the directive to prod the central bank and other financial regulators to devise ways to prop up the country’s long-suffering stock market.

Yellen relationship

Yellen and He met for the first time in July 2023, when the Treasury secretary traveled to Beijing to help stabilize bilateral ties. According to a person familiar with the matter, He at the time gave Yellen a copy of a Chinese newspaper article that covered her speech early that year, in which she said both the U.S. and China can benefit from “healthy competition."

Then Yellen hosted He in San Francisco in November, when leaders from countries along the Pacific Rim were in town for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting. Yellen took He, who was visiting the U.S. for the first time, to a waterfront restaurant she had frequented for years, to try to build a rapport with him, according to the person.

In her April meeting with He in Beijing, the Treasury secretary put forth the argument that China’s manufacturing policy has hurt not just China’s trade relations but its own economy. Unneeded factories have sapped corporate profits, wasted money and weakened productivity growth. The tough message, however, didn’t stop He from inviting Yellen and her team on a boat cruise on the Pearl River in southern China, the person familiar with the matter said.

So far, He has given no public indication that Beijing is willing to change the policy to help salvage its trade relations with the West.

Western CEOs would like to see China shift its focus away from factories and toward getting more money in the pockets of Chinese consumers. For multinational brands, that could be a game-changer, promising a bigger and more profitable Chinese market for them to tap.

In recent closed-door meetings with Western officials and executives, He continued to defend China’s industrial policy, saying its exports of cheap but quality products is a positive for the world rather than a problem. He also argued that markets will eventually take care of any mismatch between supply and demand.

“He did seem to realize the need to boost consumption," one of the people in recent closed-door meetings with He said. “But his idea of doing that mostly involves encouraging consumers to trade in old washing machines for new ones, and getting companies to trade in old equipment for new."

The bigger question is whether Xi’s trusted gatekeeper will try to get him to set aside suspicion of the West enough to regain foreign companies’ faith in the Chinese economy.

“His reference points are China," says Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council who has met He along with other American business leaders. “Not international trade or economics."

