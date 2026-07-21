America’s AI labs are under threat from cheap Chinese rivals

That is causing consternation not just among America’s leading model-makers, but also in its government, which fears the country losing its lead in AI and creating a new opening for hacking. Some within the Trump administration are said to be pushing for various measures to slow the spread of Chinese models, such as adding their makers to trade blacklists or warning American companies against their use. There are also grumbles about Chinese labs supposedly using American models to train their own systems, a process known as “distillation”. Yet the American government’s unpredictable approach to granting access to advanced models such as Fable and Sol is also spurring adoption of China’s open-weight alternatives.