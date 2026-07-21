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America’s AI labs are under threat from cheap Chinese rivals

The Economist, Economist
4 min read21 Sep 2026, 04:04 PM IST
OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration
OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration (REUTERS)
Summary

Demand for open-weight models is soaring

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Spare a thought for America’s leading developers of artificial intelligence. They pour blood, sweat and gazillions of dollars into each new release of a frontier model. Yet before they have time to catch their breath, their competitors have already caught up. It would be bad enough if rivals that charge for their technology were the only ones nipping at their heels. But the likes of Anthropic and OpenAI must also sprint to stay just a few steps ahead of labs that give their models away.

Spare a thought for America’s leading developers of artificial intelligence. They pour blood, sweat and gazillions of dollars into each new release of a frontier model. Yet before they have time to catch their breath, their competitors have already caught up. It would be bad enough if rivals that charge for their technology were the only ones nipping at their heels. But the likes of Anthropic and OpenAI must also sprint to stay just a few steps ahead of labs that give their models away.

Gift this article

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalAmerica’s AI labs are under threat from cheap Chinese rivals

America’s AI labs are under threat from cheap Chinese rivals

The Economist, Economist
4 min read21 Sep 2026, 04:04 PM IST
OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration
OpenAI logo and AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration (REUTERS)
Summary

Demand for open-weight models is soaring

Gift this article

Spare a thought for America’s leading developers of artificial intelligence. They pour blood, sweat and gazillions of dollars into each new release of a frontier model. Yet before they have time to catch their breath, their competitors have already caught up. It would be bad enough if rivals that charge for their technology were the only ones nipping at their heels. But the likes of Anthropic and OpenAI must also sprint to stay just a few steps ahead of labs that give their models away.

Spare a thought for America’s leading developers of artificial intelligence. They pour blood, sweat and gazillions of dollars into each new release of a frontier model. Yet before they have time to catch their breath, their competitors have already caught up. It would be bad enough if rivals that charge for their technology were the only ones nipping at their heels. But the likes of Anthropic and OpenAI must also sprint to stay just a few steps ahead of labs that give their models away.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalAmerica’s AI labs are under threat from cheap Chinese rivals
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